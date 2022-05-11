logo-but
Erling Haaland et Robert Lewandowski lors du Klassiker
Le 11/05/2022par Fabien Chorlet
TRANSFERTS

FC Barcelone - Mercato : Haaland rapproche malgré lui Lewandowski du Barça

Jusqu'au week-end dernier, le Bayern Munich aurait tenter de recruter Erling Haaland. Ce qui rapprocherait encore un peu plus Robert Lewandowski du Barça.

Après plusieurs mois de feuilleton, c'est Manchester City qui a raflé la mise pour Erling Haaland. En effet, le club mancunien a officialisé ce mardi l'arrivée de l'attaquant du Borussia Dortmund. 

L'insistance du Bayern Munich pour Haaland n'aurait pas plu à Lewandowski

Bild nous apprend que le Bayern Munich, en quête d'un remplaçant à Robert Lewandowski, aurait tenter de signer Erling Haaland jusqu'au week-end dernier. Toujours selon le média allemand, cette insistance n'aurait pas plu à l'attaquant polonais, qui ne se sentirait plus valorisé à Munich et fera pression pour rejoindre le FC Barcelone cet été. Sans le vouloir, Erling Haaland a donc rapproché Robert Lewandowski du Barça.

Fabien Chorlet
Rédacteur
Fabien Chorlet

