PSG – Inter Milan : les plus belles photos d’une finale légendaire

L’Olympique de Marseille s’est positionné sur un jeune ailier prometteur venu d’Asie et est en concurrence directe avec le Bayern Munich et Newcastle pour attirer Park Seung-Soo, 18 ans, l’un des talents les plus suivis du football sud-coréen. 🟥 Rumeur L’OM prépare déjà l’avenir. Alors que Pablo Longoria et Mehdi Benatia travaillent à renforcer l’effectif […]