par Alexandre Corboz
COMPOS OFFICIELLES
Ligue 1 : OL – Bordeaux, les compos sont tombées !
Ce vendredi (21h), OL – Bordeaux lance la 22e journée de Ligue 1 au Groupama Stadium. Voici les compositions officielles d'OL – Bordeaux.
OL : Lopes – Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, De Sciglio – Caqueret, T.Mendes, B.Guimaraes – Kadewere, Depay (cap.), Toko-Ekambi.
Bordeaux : Costil – Sabaly, Baysse, Koscielny (cap.), Benito – Adli, Basic – Oudin, Ben Arfa, Kalu – Hwang.