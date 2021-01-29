logo-but
Ligue 1 : OL – Bordeaux, les compos sont tombées !
Rudi GarciaCredit Photo - Icon Sport
Le 29/01/2021 par Alexandre Corboz
COMPOS OFFICIELLES

Ligue 1 : OL – Bordeaux, les compos sont tombées !

Ce vendredi (21h), OL – Bordeaux lance la 22e journée de Ligue 1 au Groupama Stadium. Voici les compositions officielles d'OL – Bordeaux.

OL : Lopes – Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, De Sciglio – Caqueret, T.Mendes, B.Guimaraes – Kadewere, Depay (cap.), Toko-Ekambi.

Bordeaux : Costil – Sabaly, Baysse, Koscielny (cap.), Benito – Adli, Basic – Oudin, Ben Arfa, Kalu – Hwang.

