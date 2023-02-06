logo-but
Le 06/02/2023par Bastien Aubert
COME BACK ?

PSG : Sadio Mané de retour à l’entraînement du Bayern Munich !

Sérieusement touché au péroné en novembre dernier, Sadio Mané (30 ans) a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich. Son grand retour à la compétition se rapproche à grands pas.

Le retour aux affaires se précise pour Sadio Mané. L’attaquant sénégalais, touché au péroné en novembre dernier, a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich ce lundi.  D’après les images de Sky Sport Germany, le joueur de 30 ans s’est entraîné avec le reste de l’équipe en touchant le ballon et laissant échapper de grands sourires. Le PSG est prévenu.

Sérieusement touché au péroné en novembre dernier, Sadio Mané (30 ans) a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich. Son grand retour à la compétition se rapproche à grands pas. Le PSG est prévenu en Ligue des champions.

