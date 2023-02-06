PSG : Sadio Mané de retour à l’entraînement du Bayern Munich !

Le retour aux affaires se précise pour Sadio Mané. L’attaquant sénégalais, touché au péroné en novembre dernier, a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich ce lundi. D’après les images de Sky Sport Germany, le joueur de 30 ans s’est entraîné avec le reste de l’équipe en touchant le ballon et laissant échapper de grands sourires. Le PSG est prévenu.

News #Mané: Back at the pitch. He was training next to the team today. He has laughed a lot and trained with the ball. Team training scheduled for this month. Comeback soon. @SkySportDE 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/huclQUAJrK