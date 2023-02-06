PSG : Sadio Mané de retour à l’entraînement du Bayern Munich !
Sérieusement touché au péroné en novembre dernier, Sadio Mané (30 ans) a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich. Son grand retour à la compétition se rapproche à grands pas.
Zapping But! Football Club PSG : top 10 des joueurs les plus capés
Le retour aux affaires se précise pour Sadio Mané. L’attaquant sénégalais, touché au péroné en novembre dernier, a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich ce lundi. D’après les images de Sky Sport Germany, le joueur de 30 ans s’est entraîné avec le reste de l’équipe en touchant le ballon et laissant échapper de grands sourires. Le PSG est prévenu.
News #Mané: Back at the pitch. He was training next to the team today. He has laughed a lot and trained with the ball. Team training scheduled for this month. Comeback soon. @SkySportDE 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/huclQUAJrK
Sérieusement touché au péroné en novembre dernier, Sadio Mané (30 ans) a fait son apparition à l’entraînement collectif du Bayern Munich. Son grand retour à la compétition se rapproche à grands pas. Le PSG est prévenu en Ligue des champions.