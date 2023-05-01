FC Nantes, PSG – Mercato : le Bayern passe à l'attaque pour Kolo Muani, un autre club en pole !

Sky fait le point sur l'avenir de Randal Kolo Muani ce lundi. Et selon son journaliste Florian Plettenberg, le PSG, qui a l'ancien attaquant du FC Nantes sur ses tablettes, est loin d'être en pole sur le dossier.

Le Bayern Munich a débuté les discussions et celles-ci se seraient bien passées, sans qu'une offre ait été transmise au joueur de Francfort. Selon Sky, Kolo Muani n'a pris aucune décision et son agent sonde le marché. Ce serait MU qui pousserait le plus fort, pour l'instant. A suivre...

❗️News Kolo Muani: Understand #MUFC is the club who is pushing the most at this stage! More than #FCBayern! Player has not taken any decision yet. No verbal agreement with any club. His management is sounding out the market. It’s up to Bayern now in order to make the next step… pic.twitter.com/0ARuunBAkl