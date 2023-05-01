logo-but
Le 01/05/2023par Laurent HESS
FC Nantes, PSG – Mercato : le Bayern passe à l'attaque pour Kolo Muani, un autre club en pole !

Si le PSG veut vraiment Kolo Muani, il va devoir se bouger !

Sky fait le point sur l'avenir de Randal Kolo Muani ce lundi. Et selon son journaliste Florian Plettenberg, le PSG, qui a l'ancien attaquant du FC Nantes sur ses tablettes, est loin d'être en pole sur le dossier.

MU a pris les devants

Le Bayern Munich a débuté les discussions et celles-ci se seraient bien passées, sans qu'une offre ait été transmise au joueur de Francfort. Selon Sky, Kolo Muani n'a pris aucune décision et son agent sonde le marché. Ce serait MU qui pousserait le plus fort, pour l'instant. A suivre...

 

Pour résumer

Le Bayern Munich a débuté les discussions avec Kolo Muani et celles-ci se seraient bien passées, sans qu'une offre ait été transmise au joueur de Francfort. Selon Sky, Kolo Muani n'a pris aucune décision et son agent sonde le marché. Ce serait MU qui pousserait le plus fort, pour l'instant.

