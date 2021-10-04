FC Nantes : un nouveau club pour Claudio Ranieri (officiel)
L'ancien coach du FC Nantes effectue son retour an Angleterre, à Watford.
Passé par le FC Nantes en 2017-18, Claudio Ranieri va revenir sur le lieu de son plus grand exploit : l'Angleterre, où il avait été sacré champion à la surprise générale en 2016 avec les Foxes de Leicester.
Le technicien italien a été nommé ce lundi à Watford. Il était libre depuis son départ de la Sampdoria en mai dernier.
🤝 Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021
Welcome to Watford, Claudio! 💛
