FC Nantes : un nouveau club pour Claudio Ranieri (officiel)
Claudio RanieriCredit Photo - Icon Sport
Le 04/10/2021 par Laurent HESS
FC Nantes : un nouveau club pour Claudio Ranieri (officiel)

L'ancien coach du FC Nantes effectue son retour an Angleterre, à Watford.

Passé par le FC Nantes en 2017-18, Claudio Ranieri va revenir sur le lieu de son plus grand exploit : l'Angleterre, où il avait été sacré champion à la surprise générale en 2016 avec les Foxes de Leicester.

Le technicien italien a été nommé ce lundi à Watford. Il était libre depuis son départ de la Sampdoria en mai dernier.

 

