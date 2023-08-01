logo-but
Le 01/08/2023par Laurent HESS
SIGNATURE

Al-Nassr – Mercato : c'est officiel pour Sadio Mané

Il rejoint Cristiano Ronaldo...

C’était attendu, c’est officiel : un an après son arrivée au Bayern Munich, Sadio Mané (31 ans) rejoint l'Arabie Saoudite. L'ancien joueur de Liverpool rejoint Al-Nassr, le club de Cristiano Ronaldo, où il s'est engagé pour trois ans.

Il va toucher 40 M€ par an

L’international sénégalais touchera un salaire annuel avoisinant 40 M€ par an.

 

