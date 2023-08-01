par Laurent HESS
Al-Nassr – Mercato : c'est officiel pour Sadio Mané
Il rejoint Cristiano Ronaldo...
C’était attendu, c’est officiel : un an après son arrivée au Bayern Munich, Sadio Mané (31 ans) rejoint l'Arabie Saoudite. L'ancien joueur de Liverpool rejoint Al-Nassr, le club de Cristiano Ronaldo, où il s'est engagé pour trois ans.
L’international sénégalais touchera un salaire annuel avoisinant 40 M€ par an.
Saaaadiiiioooooooo MANÉ! 🦁🗣️#ManéIsYellow 🤩💛 pic.twitter.com/NelGDo7MKh— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 1, 2023
