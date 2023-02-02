OM - Mercato : André Ayew rebondit en Angleterre (officiel)

Libre depuis son départ d'Al-Sadd, au Qatar, où il avait signé à l'été 2021, André Ayew est de retour en Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de l'OM (33 ans), après avoir évolué à Swansea (2015-2016) et West Ham (2016-2018), s'est engagé avec le promu Nottingham Forest jusqu'à la fin de la saison. Il était aussi dans le viseur d'Everton.

Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Ghana captain André Ayew to The City Ground! 😍#WelcomeAndré 🇬🇭