OM - Mercato : André Ayew rebondit en Angleterre (officiel)
L'ancien joueur de l'OM s'est engagé avec Nottingham Forest ce jeudi...
L'ancien joueur de l'OM s'est engagé avec Nottingham Forest ce jeudi...
Libre depuis son départ d'Al-Sadd, au Qatar, où il avait signé à l'été 2021, André Ayew est de retour en Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de l'OM (33 ans), après avoir évolué à Swansea (2015-2016) et West Ham (2016-2018), s'est engagé avec le promu Nottingham Forest jusqu'à la fin de la saison. Il était aussi dans le viseur d'Everton.
Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Ghana captain André Ayew to The City Ground! 😍#WelcomeAndré 🇬🇭— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 2, 2023
Libre depuis son départ d'Al-Sadd, au Qatar, où il avait signé à l'été 2021, André Ayew est de retour en Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de l'OM (33 ans), après avoir évolué à Swansea (2015-2016) et West Ham (2016-2018), s'est engagé avec le promu Nottingham Forest jusqu'à la fin de la saison. Il était aussi dans le viseur d'Everton.
Retrouvez tous les soirs une sélection d'articles dans votre boite mail.