Le 02/02/2023par Laurent HESS

OM - Mercato : André Ayew rebondit en Angleterre (officiel)

L'ancien joueur de l'OM s'est engagé avec Nottingham Forest ce jeudi...

Libre depuis son départ d'Al-Sadd, au Qatar, où il avait signé à l'été 2021, André Ayew est de retour en Premier League. L'ancien attaquant de l'OM (33 ans), après avoir évolué à Swansea (2015-2016) et West Ham (2016-2018), s'est engagé avec le promu Nottingham Forest jusqu'à la fin de la saison. Il était aussi dans le viseur d'Everton.

 

