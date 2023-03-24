PSG : Thomas Tuchel signe au Bayern Munich !
C'était dans les tuyaux, c'est désormais officiel : Julian Nagelsmann n'est plus l'entraîneur du Bayern Munich. Il a été remplacé par son compatriote Thomas Tuchel, qui s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2025.
Now it’s official! #BayernMunich have sacked Julian #Nagelsmann. Thomas #Tuchel is the new coach (contract until 2025). No surprise here and confirmed since the last September 19! #transfers pic.twitter.com/4WMiqviR2j— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 24, 2023
Cité au PSG en possible successeur de Christophe Galtier, Thomas Tuchel ne reviendra pas. L'ancien coach de Chelsea s'est engagé ce vendredi avec le Bayern Munich où il remplace Julian Nagelsmann, démis ce jour de ses fonctions.
