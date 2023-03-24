PSG : Thomas Tuchel signe au Bayern Munich !

C'était dans les tuyaux, c'est désormais officiel : Julian Nagelsmann n'est plus l'entraîneur du Bayern Munich. Il a été remplacé par son compatriote Thomas Tuchel, qui s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2025.

Now it’s official! #BayernMunich have sacked Julian #Nagelsmann. Thomas #Tuchel is the new coach (contract until 2025). No surprise here and confirmed since the last September 19! #transfers pic.twitter.com/4WMiqviR2j