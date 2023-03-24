logo-but
Thomas Tuchel retrouve un gros banc !Credit Photo - Icon Sport
Le 24/03/2023par Alexandre Corboz
OFFICIEL

PSG : Thomas Tuchel signe au Bayern Munich !

Cité au PSG en possible successeur de Christophe Galtier, Thomas Tuchel ne reviendra pas. L'ancien coach de Chelsea s'est engagé ce vendredi avec le Bayern Munich.

C'était dans les tuyaux, c'est désormais officiel : Julian Nagelsmann n'est plus l'entraîneur du Bayern Munich. Il a été remplacé par son compatriote Thomas Tuchel, qui s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2025.

Tuchel nouveau coach du Bayern (officiel)

Cité au PSG en possible successeur de Christophe Galtier, Thomas Tuchel ne reviendra pas. L'ancien coach de Chelsea s'est engagé ce vendredi avec le Bayern Munich où il remplace Julian Nagelsmann, démis ce jour de ses fonctions.

