Al-Nassr - Mercato : après Seko Fofana, Sadio Mané fait un pas de plus vers l'Arabie saoudite !
Son arrivée semble prendre forme...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana et Marcelo Brozovic pourraient bientôt être rejoints à Al-Nassr par Sadio Mané. Poussé vers la sortie par le Bayern Munich après une première saison décevante en Bavière, l'attaquant sénégalais a donné son feu vert pour rejoindre le club saoudien la semaine dernière.
Et ce mardi, Fabrizio Romano révèle que Björn Bezemer, l'agent du joueur, va voyager jusqu'au Japon pour rencontrer cette semaine les dirigeants saoudiens. Les négociations vont donc prendre une nouvelle forme. Et aboutir ? Wait and see !
Understand Sadio Mane’s agent Björn Bezemer from ROOF agency will travel to Japan this week — negotiations with Al Nassr will become more concrete 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023
Mané gave initial green light to discuss last week.
All parties will now start negotiating numbers of the potential deal. pic.twitter.com/3eQi4hu03b
