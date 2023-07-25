Al-Nassr - Mercato : après Seko Fofana, Sadio Mané fait un pas de plus vers l'Arabie saoudite !

Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana et Marcelo Brozovic pourraient bientôt être rejoints à Al-Nassr par Sadio Mané. Poussé vers la sortie par le Bayern Munich après une première saison décevante en Bavière, l'attaquant sénégalais a donné son feu vert pour rejoindre le club saoudien la semaine dernière.

Et ce mardi, Fabrizio Romano révèle que Björn Bezemer, l'agent du joueur, va voyager jusqu'au Japon pour rencontrer cette semaine les dirigeants saoudiens. Les négociations vont donc prendre une nouvelle forme. Et aboutir ? Wait and see !

