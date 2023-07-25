logo-but
S'abonner
Credit Photo - Icon Sport
Le 25/07/2023par Laurent HESS
CONTACTS

Al-Nassr - Mercato : après Seko Fofana, Sadio Mané fait un pas de plus vers l'Arabie saoudite !

Son arrivée semble prendre forme...

Zapping But! Football Club RC Lens : Openda se moque-t-il du Racing pour son avenir ?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana et Marcelo Brozovic pourraient bientôt être rejoints à Al-Nassr par Sadio Mané. Poussé vers la sortie par le Bayern Munich après une première saison décevante en Bavière, l'attaquant sénégalais a donné son feu vert pour rejoindre le club saoudien la semaine dernière.

Son agent va rencontrer les dirigeants saoudiens

Et ce mardi, Fabrizio Romano révèle que Björn Bezemer, l'agent du joueur, va voyager jusqu'au Japon pour rencontrer cette semaine les dirigeants saoudiens. Les négociations vont donc prendre une nouvelle forme. Et aboutir ? Wait and see !

Podcast Men's Up Life
 

Pour résumer

Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana et Marcelo Brozovic pourraient bientôt être rejoints à Al-Nassr par Sadio Mané. Fabrizio Romano révèle que Björn Bezemer, l'agent du joueur, va voyager jusqu'au Japon pour rencontrer cette semaine les dirigeants saoudiens. Les négociations vont donc prendre une nouvelle forme.

Laurent HESS
Rédacteur
Laurent HESS

La quotidienne

Retrouvez tous les soirs une sélection d'articles dans votre boite mail.

à lire aussi
Al-Nassr - Mercato : après Seko Fofana, Sadio Mané fait un pas de plus vers l'Arabie saoudite !
ASSE - Mercato : Soucasse enterre la piste Livolant et en annonce plein d'autres
OM - Mercato : c'est confirmé pour Alexis Sanchez !
PSG, FC Barcelone - Mercato : Manchester City lâche un indice sur l'avenir de Bernardo Silva
ASSE - Mercato : un géant d'Europe a craqué sur Gourna-Douath, jackpot pour les Verts ?
PSG - Al-Nassr : premier accroc en préparation pour les Parisiens
OM - Mercato : et maintenant, Longoria asticote le PSG pour sa dernière trouvaille !
RC Lens - Mercato : Danso a tranché entre Lens et Naples !