PSG – Inter Milan : les plus belles photos d’une finale légendaire

RC Lens RC Lens Après cinq saisons au purgatoire en Ligue 2, le RC Lens a retrouvé l’élite du football français en 2020-2021. Propriété de l’homme d’affaires Joseph Oughourlian, le Champion de France 1998 est actuellement entraîné par Will Still. En 2024-25, les Sang et Or amorcent un nouveau chapitre de leur histoire avec du changement à tous les niveaux et un organigramme repensé. News, mercato, calendrier, résultats, interview… retrouvez sur cette page toute l’actualité du RC Lens grâce à nos reporters présents au plus près du club nordiste.