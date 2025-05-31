Nous suivre
Ligue des champions

PSG – Inter Milan : les plus belles photos d’une finale légendaire

Ce soir, le PSG est devenu champion d’Europe en écrasant l’Inter Milan (5-0). Voici les plus beaux clichés d’une finale qui restera dans l’histoire.

Après douze années, le Qatar est parvenu à ses fins en voyant le PSG décrocher la Champions League. Plus de trois milliards engloutis pour ce moment, qui a vu l’équipe de Luis Enrique écraser l’Inter Milan (5-0). Le club de la capitale, en plus de succéder à l’OM au palmarès des clubs français, a réalisé le plus grand écart jamais vu en finale de C1. Voici les meilleurs clichés.

31 May 2025, Bavaria, Munich: Soccer: Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain – Inter Milan, Final, Munich Football Arena, Achraf Hakimi (r) of Paris celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 with Ousmane Dembele. Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa – Photo by Icon Sport
Willian PACHO of Paris Saint-Germain and during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Nicolo BARELLA of Inter Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport
Paris Saint-Germain’s Desire Doue celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League final at the Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025. – Photo by Icon Sport
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport
Munich, Germany, 31st May 2025. Desire Doue of Paris St Germain celebrates scoring the third goal during the Paris Saint Germain vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League Final match at Munich Football Arena, Munich. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage – Photo by Icon Sport
Munich, Germany, 31st May 2025. Desire Doue of Paris St Germain celebrates scoring their third goal during the Paris Saint Germain vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League Final match at Munich Football Arena, Munich. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage – Photo by Icon Sport
Munich, Germany, 31st May 2025. Paris Saint Germain team line up for a team photograph during the Paris Saint Germain vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League Final match at Munich Football Arena, Munich. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage – Photo by Icon Sport
Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA of Paris Saint-Germain and Yan SOMMER of Inter during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport
Senny MAYULU of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport
Khvicha KVARATSKHELIA of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate after scores with Achraf HAKIMI of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport
14 Desire DOUE (psg) during the UEFA Champions League 2024/2025, final match between Paris and Inter at Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport) – Photo by Icon Sport

