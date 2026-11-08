Tweet de @ActuFoot_

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🚨🚨 DERNIER JOUR POUR PROFITER DE L’OFFRE DE DAZN À 7,99€ / mois ❗️ Et en plus, demain, c’est le choc ATLÉTICO – BARÇA.…
— @ActuFoot_ https://twitter.com/ActuFoot_/status/2119414882244149410
FC Barcelone en ce moment
1er / 20
30 pts · 11 matchs · 10V 0N 1D · +34
VDDVV
Atleti–FC Barcelone
· Liga J12
12,95N3,8021,93Cotes PMU
FC Barcelone–Villarreal
· Liga J13
11,19N6,1027,50Cotes PMU
Sabah FK–FC Barcelone
· Ligue des champions
117,00N10,5021,02Cotes PMU
- VFC Barcelone 3-0 Aston Villa
- VFC Barcelone 6-1 Alavés
- DFC Barcelone 1-2 Real Madrid