Tweet de @ActuFoot_

À LA UNE · FC BARCELONE
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PSG Mercato : le Barça recalé pour Pacho, Deco fonce sur un autre Parisien !
FC Barcelone : Flick refroidit encore le feuilleton avant le choc de Liga
FC Barcelone : double feu vert pour Flick avant le déplacement à Madrid
FC Barcelone : DAZN dégaine une offre à 7,99 € avant l’Atlético !
FC Barcelone : le verdict est tombé pour le dossier Julian Alvarez
Pronostic Atlético Madrid – FC Barcelone (08/11) : prono, cotes et compos
FC Barcelone Mercato : Deco prêt à chiper au PSG le nouveau patron de la L1
PSG Mercato : l’agent de Luis Enrique lui ferme une porte à un milliard au FC Barcelone 
PSG, FC Barcelone Mercato : c’est confirmé pour Pacho !

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PSG

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FC NANTES

RC LENS

STADE RENNAIS

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REAL MADRID

FC BARCELONE

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FRANCE

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Par Louis Chrestian1 min de lecture
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FC Barcelone en ce moment

Classement Liga

1er / 20

30 pts · 11 matchs · 10V 0N 1D · +34

VDDVV

Prochain match

AtletiLogo FC BarceloneFC Barcelone

· Liga J12

12,95N3,8021,93Cotes PMU

Derniers résultats
  • VFC Barcelone 3-0 Aston Villa
  • VFC Barcelone 6-1 Alavés
  • DFC Barcelone 1-2 Real Madrid
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