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INFO BUT!Stade Rennais : tensions confirmées en haut lieu, Pouille convoqué par Pinault ! 
Mercato Real Madrid : Endrick prépare son départ, le 10e de la Ligue des champions favori pour l’accueillir
JT Foot Mercato : la folle déclaration d’Endrick sur son avenir
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Mercato Real Madrid : Endrick prépare son départ, le 10e de la Ligue des champions favori pour l’accueillir

Par Wladimir DELCROS1 min de lecture
Mercato Real Madrid : Endrick prépare son départ, le 10e de la Ligue des champions favori pour l’accueillir

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Real Madrid en ce moment

Classement Liga

2e / 20

30 pts · 12 matchs · 10V 0N 2D · +21

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Prochain match

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· Liga J13

11,15N5,80210,00Cotes PMU

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  • VValencia 0-3 Real Madrid
  • VPAE AEK 2-3 Real Madrid
  • VSantander 0-3 Real Madrid
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