Mercato Real Madrid : Endrick prépare son départ, le 10e de la Ligue des champions favori pour l’accueillir

Rédaction indisponible : 400 Invalid body: failed to parse JSON value. Please check the value to ensure it is valid JSON. (Common errors include trailing commas, missing closing brackets, missing quotation marks, etc.)
🚨 ENDRICK OUVERT À QUITTER DÉFINITIVEMENT LE REAL MADRID ! 🇧🇷💥 Selon AS, le jeune crack brésilien n’écarte plus un départ sec.…
— @footmercato https://twitter.com/footmercato/status/2120231248031597018
Real Madrid en ce moment
Classement Liga
2e / 20
30 pts · 12 matchs · 10V 0N 2D · +21
VVVVV
Prochain match
Real Madrid–Celta
· Liga J13
11,15N5,80210,00Cotes PMU
Real Madrid–PSV
· Ligue des champions
11,14N6,5029,50Cotes PMU
Real Madrid–Alavés
· Liga J14
11,10N6,25210,00Cotes PMU
Derniers résultats
- VValencia 0-3 Real Madrid
- VPAE AEK 2-3 Real Madrid
- VSantander 0-3 Real Madrid