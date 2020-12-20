logo-but
Ligue 1 : LOSC – PSG, les compos (David et Mbappé sur le banc)
Le 20/12/2020 par Julien Pédebos
Christophe Galtier et Thomas Tuchel ont dévoilé leurs compostions d'équipe pour la rencontre LOSC – PSG (coup d'envoi 21h).

LOSC : Maignan - Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo - Ikoné, André, Soumaré, Bamba - Yilmaz, Yazici.

PSG : Navas - Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe - Florenzi, Verratti, Gueye, Rafinha, Kurzawa - Di Maria, Kean

