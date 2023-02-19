PSG : le Bayern Munich se prépare à récupérer un cadre avant le match retour
La star offensive du Bayern Munich, Sadio Mané a fait son retour à l’entraînement à l’approche du choc face au PSG.
Pas la meilleure des nouvelles pour le PSG ! Comme le coach bavarois, Julian Nagelsmann, l’avait annoncé hier, Sadio Mané a repris l'entraînement collectif avec le Bayern Munich ce dimanche. Touché avant la Coupe du Monde, l’international sénégalais prépare son retour avec pour objectif d’être prêt pour le match retour en entre le Bayern Munich et le PSG en 8e de finale de la Ligue des Champions programmé le 8 mars à l’Allianz Arena, affaire à suivre !
"Das Gefühl ist einfach fantastisch!" 😍— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 19, 2023
Sadio #Mané ist zurück beim Team!
🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/pquwi1rD8K#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/9wpYjpZQRB
